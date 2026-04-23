Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,045 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Tractor Supply's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.96.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Key Stories Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance (EPS $2.13–$2.23) and said it will continue store openings and digital investment — signals that management sees the slowdown as temporary. Earnings Highlights

Company reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance (EPS $2.13–$2.23) and said it will continue store openings and digital investment — signals that management sees the slowdown as temporary. Positive Sentiment: Retail commentary and some investors call the pullback “oversold,” which can attract bargain hunters and support a rebound if fundamentals stabilize. Analyst & Retail Reaction

Retail commentary and some investors call the pullback “oversold,” which can attract bargain hunters and support a rebound if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: revenue +3.6% to $3.59B, comparable‑store sales about +0.5%, diluted EPS $0.31 vs. $0.34 a year ago — solid top‑line growth but weaker margin mix. Q1 Snapshot

Q1 results: revenue +3.6% to $3.59B, comparable‑store sales about +0.5%, diluted EPS $0.31 vs. $0.34 a year ago — solid top‑line growth but weaker margin mix. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted record store openings and digital progress but also flagged cost pressures; management said “decisive action” is needed to fix near‑term weakness. Earnings Call Summary

Earnings call highlighted record store openings and digital progress but also flagged cost pressures; management said “decisive action” is needed to fix near‑term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue missed consensus (EPS short by $0.04; revenue slightly below estimates), and operating income and margins contracted — the immediate catalyst for the stock decline. Why TSCO Is Down

Earnings and revenue missed consensus (EPS short by $0.04; revenue slightly below estimates), and operating income and margins contracted — the immediate catalyst for the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets and turned cautious or trimmed ratings after the print (UBS, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Piper, Mizuho, Telsey, DA Davidson among others), increasing near‑term selling pressure. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets and turned cautious or trimmed ratings after the print (UBS, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Piper, Mizuho, Telsey, DA Davidson among others), increasing near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and notable insider selling highlighted in coverage — adds to downside momentum while the market digests whether earnings weakness is transient. Trading & Insider Notes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,228,022.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,372,701.93. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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