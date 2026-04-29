Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,725,924 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 156,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.82% of Tractor Supply worth $3,386,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $670,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,619,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,559,000 after purchasing an additional 174,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,713 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $263,292,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 719.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $256,408,000 after buying an additional 3,958,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.96.

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Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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