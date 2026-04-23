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Trademark Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trademark Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in Q4, selling 2,935 shares and finishing the period with 13,772 shares valued at $8.461M, about 4.7% of its portfolio and its fourth-largest holding.
  • Other large institutions increased QQQ exposure—most notably IMS Investment Management Services lifted its stake by 68.6% (+712,026 shares)—and institutional ownership of QQQ is about 44.58%.
  • QQQ is trading near its 1‑year high (opened $655.11; 1‑year high $655.33, low $452.88) and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (annualized $2.93, ~0.4% yield).
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Trademark Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $741,457,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $452.88 and a 1 year high of $655.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $603.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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