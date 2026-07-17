Tradewinds LLC. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tradewinds LLC. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $374.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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