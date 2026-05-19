Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,809 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $58,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $460.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.09. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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