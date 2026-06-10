Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Holdings Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after acquiring an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,256.38 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,206.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,279.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

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Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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