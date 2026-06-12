Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. YCG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,970,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,258.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,277.95. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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