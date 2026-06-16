TransUnion $TRU Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,519 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9%

TRU stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,279,770. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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