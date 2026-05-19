Tredje AP fonden Acquires 138,439 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,558 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 138,439 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $330.53 and its 200 day moving average is $353.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $296.88 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $394.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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