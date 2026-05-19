Tredje AP fonden Acquires 8,774 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.13% of Dover worth $33,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,723,713.30. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $210.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.97 and a 1-year high of $237.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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