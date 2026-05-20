Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 60,000 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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