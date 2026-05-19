Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,888 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 73,188 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $44,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $192.15. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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