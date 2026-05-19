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Tredje AP fonden Buys 203,688 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tredje AP fonden sharply increased its Lam Research stake by 287% in the fourth quarter, adding 203,688 shares to reach 274,669 shares valued at about $47 million.
  • Lam Research continues to attract heavy institutional buying, with hedge funds and asset managers building positions and institutions now owning 84.61% of the stock.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus, with 27 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $292.97, while Lam recently beat earnings expectations and raised guidance.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 287.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 203,688 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lam Research by 108.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 138.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $294,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,754 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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