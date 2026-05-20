Tredje AP fonden Has $2.64 Million Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 359,325 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,283 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 4.5%

SW opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $52.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $2,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,660,119.40. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,773,271.44. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here