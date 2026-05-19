Tredje AP fonden Has $76.14 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 41,879 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $76,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $428,992,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ADI opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $435.72. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $355.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.27.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Article Title

Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Article Title

Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Article Title

Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Negative Sentiment: There were also broad market headlines about softer oil and lower futures, which could weigh on sentiment for cyclical chip names, though this is not specific to Analog Devices. Article Title

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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