Tredje AP fonden Has $87.11 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 55,742 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.26% of Xylem worth $87,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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