Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 481.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,304 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,794 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $530,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $942.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

GS stock opened at $945.40 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.50 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $880.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Article Title

Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Positive Sentiment: The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Article Title

The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also disclosed portfolio changes in crypto-related holdings, including exits from XRP and Solana ETF exposure and a new position tied to Hyperliquid, which looks more like a portfolio rebalance than a direct earnings driver for GS shares. Article Title

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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