Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.87 Million in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 68.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 594,800 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4,527.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 440,405 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 430,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 426,314 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Lyft by 634.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Lyft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $29,071.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,049.65. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $354,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 916,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,740,330. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,699 shares of company stock valued at $771,756. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Lyft Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Lyft's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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