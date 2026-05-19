Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,594 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $484.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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