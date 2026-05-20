Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,221 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ares Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 685 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.1%

ARES opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ares Management from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.56.

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Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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