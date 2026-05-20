Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 101.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,113,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HSBC by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. HSBC's payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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