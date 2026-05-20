Tredje AP fonden Purchases New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. BOKF NA increased its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 35.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, The Schall Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and Rosen Law Firm, highlighted the class action and urged investors with losses to seek lead-plaintiff status before June deadlines, keeping legal overhang in focus for MEDP. Article title

Several firms, including Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, The Schall Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and Rosen Law Firm, highlighted the class action and urged investors with losses to seek lead-plaintiff status before June deadlines, keeping legal overhang in focus for MEDP. Negative Sentiment: One notice specifically pointed to allegations that Medpace understated cancellation rates and overstated book-to-bill strength, reinforcing concerns about the company’s operating visibility and disclosure practices. Article title

One notice specifically pointed to allegations that Medpace understated cancellation rates and overstated book-to-bill strength, reinforcing concerns about the company’s operating visibility and disclosure practices. Neutral Sentiment: Medpace shareholders also approved governance changes enhancing voting rights at the company’s annual meeting, but the update appears unlikely to offset the immediate legal concerns driving sentiment in the stock. Article title

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $419.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $287.17 and a one year high of $628.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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