Tredje AP fonden Sells 100,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7%

TXN opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $310.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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