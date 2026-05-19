Tredje AP fonden Sells 109,352 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,000 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 109,352 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 235,421 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 479,698 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $104,123,000 after purchasing an additional 129,603 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $291.68 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $306.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $226.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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