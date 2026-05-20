Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,373 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Article title

McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Article title Article title

McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Positive Sentiment: UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Article title

UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Article title Article title

Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Article title

Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for McDonald’s, which may reinforce concerns that profit growth could be more constrained than hoped. Article title

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.98 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.69.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

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