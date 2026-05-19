Tredje AP fonden Sells 249,805 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,467 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 249,805 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,462,645,000 after buying an additional 254,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,448,474,000 after buying an additional 515,938 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DIS opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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