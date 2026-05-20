Tredje AP fonden Takes $6.58 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.11% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 183.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $30.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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