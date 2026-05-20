Tredje AP fonden Takes $6.68 Million Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.16% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $73,023.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,601.50. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,344,938. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,162 shares of company stock worth $5,080,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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