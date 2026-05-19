Tredje AP fonden Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 63,755 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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