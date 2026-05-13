Trek Financial LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

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Oracle Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $537.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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