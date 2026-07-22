Triad Investment Management Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 4.1% of Triad Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triad Investment Management's holdings in Gartner were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gartner alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 75.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE:IT opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.25 and a 1 year high of $360.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gartner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gartner wasn't on the list.

While Gartner currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here