Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 34,226 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 34,226 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11%, which supports the stock by showing strong capital resilience and a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Article Title

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11%, which supports the stock by showing strong capital resilience and a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Positive Sentiment: Industry-wide stress test results were also supportive, with large banks broadly passing and many announcing dividend hikes and buyback plans, which can improve sentiment toward Wells Fargo and the sector. Article Title

Industry-wide stress test results were also supportive, with large banks broadly passing and many announcing dividend hikes and buyback plans, which can improve sentiment toward Wells Fargo and the sector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming earnings suggest modest double-digit profit growth, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming earnings suggest modest double-digit profit growth, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Wells Fargo strategist Scott Wren encouraged investors not to chase the recent rally, but to buy dips, offering a cautious macro view rather than a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WFC opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $259.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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