Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Origin Bancorp worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 90.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 128.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,621 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company's stock.

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Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

OBK opened at $45.89 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Origin Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBK. Zacks Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Origin Bancorp

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc NYSE: OBK is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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