Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,166 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ePlus worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,657 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the software maker's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ePlus by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,201 shares of the software maker's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company's stock.

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ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $85.17 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $614.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.60 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. ePlus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,491.40. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ePlus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ePlus presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

About ePlus

ePlus Inc NASDAQ: PLUS is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients' strategic objectives.

The company's offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

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