Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $339.98 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $352.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.35. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More.

Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More.

Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More.

Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More.

Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More.

Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More.

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut to Market Perform and some funds (including ARK) trimmed positions after the rapid rally, amplifying near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.49.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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