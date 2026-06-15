Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 31,150 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,587 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Synaptics makes up approximately 10.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 1.79% of Synaptics worth $51,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $446,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 288,523 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,671 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,472.57. This represents a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,078. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.18.

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Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $138.44 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

See Also

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