Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 331.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,045 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 258,867 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $52,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,592,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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