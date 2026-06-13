Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $30.93 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,715 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 28,205 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 0.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,413,207,000 after buying an additional 110,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,162,917,000 after buying an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,112 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $974,993,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $723,339,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $309.07.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $304.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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