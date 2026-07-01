Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $377.75 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $410.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.66 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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