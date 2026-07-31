TriMas Corporation $TRS Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259,891 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.31% of TriMas worth $81,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 20,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TriMas by 1,958.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TriMas Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

TriMas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriMas reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.60–$1.70, compared with the current consensus estimate of $1.67. TriMas Q2 Earnings Top Estimates TriMas Raises 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook

TriMas reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.60–$1.70, compared with the current consensus estimate of $1.67. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its 2026 sales-growth target of 3%–6%, while issuing revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million–$684.5 million. This indicates management continues to expect improved growth for the full year despite the soft second quarter.

The company maintained its 2026 sales-growth target of 3%–6%, while issuing revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million–$684.5 million. This indicates management continues to expect improved growth for the full year despite the soft second quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the results and outlook during its second-quarter earnings call, providing additional context on operating performance and the updated guidance. TriMas Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the results and outlook during its second-quarter earnings call, providing additional context on operating performance and the updated guidance. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $174.58 million, below the $178.44 million consensus estimate and down 36.5% from the prior-year period. EPS also declined from $0.61 a year earlier, highlighting continued near-term pressure on demand and profitability despite the guidance increase. TriMas Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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