Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Trimble were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12,120.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,305 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $56,747,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 542,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.34 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here