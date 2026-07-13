TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC's holdings in TriNet Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in TriNet Group by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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TriNet Group Stock Down 0.0%

TNET opened at $55.52 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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