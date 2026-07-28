Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,469 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Trinity Industries worth $28,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,161 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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