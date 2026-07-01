Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys 15,389 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Positive Sentiment: More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Article Title

More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Article Title

AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Neutral Sentiment: AMD has seen unusually heavy insider selling over the past six months, which may temper some investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $580.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.48 and a 200 day moving average of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $947.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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