Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys 33,397 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Equifax worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $445,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,998 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $374,073,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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