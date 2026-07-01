Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456,749 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 223,549 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 13.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.66% of Ryanair worth $199,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Squared LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,949,246 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,266,000 after purchasing an additional 385,444 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 17.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $548,290.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,001.26. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,021. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,997 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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