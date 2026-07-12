Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $34.81 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,039 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Care LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 64.5% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the software giant's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 43,050 shares of the software giant's stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,343 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,605,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,511,868. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $402.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore lowered their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $559.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Microsoft but kept a buy rating, still implying roughly 32% upside from current levels. Benzinga / The Fly report on Argus price target cut

Argus lowered its price target on Microsoft but kept a rating, still implying roughly from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Microsoft’s AI and Azure buildout as a long-term driver, with one piece arguing that AI data centers are effectively “pre-sold,” suggesting strong demand for Microsoft’s infrastructure spending. Article on AI spending returns

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Microsoft’s AI and Azure buildout as a long-term driver, with one piece arguing that AI data centers are effectively “pre-sold,” suggesting strong demand for Microsoft’s infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s recent earnings showed the company beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, reinforcing that the core business remains healthy despite the stock’s weak price action.

Microsoft’s recent earnings showed the company beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, reinforcing that the core business remains healthy despite the stock’s weak price action. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s Xbox/gaming unit is facing restructuring under Asha Sharma, including layoffs and tough decisions about studio strategy, which adds uncertainty but could improve efficiency over time. FT article on Xbox changes

Microsoft’s Xbox/gaming unit is facing restructuring under Asha Sharma, including layoffs and tough decisions about studio strategy, which adds uncertainty but could improve efficiency over time. Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve named Xbox CEO Asha Sharma to a jobs-and-productivity task force, keeping Microsoft in the policy conversation around AI and labor, but with no immediate financial impact. Yahoo Finance report on Fed task force

The Federal Reserve named Xbox CEO Asha Sharma to a jobs-and-productivity task force, keeping Microsoft in the policy conversation around AI and labor, but with no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued notices about a securities fraud class action tied to alleged AI/Copilot misrepresentations, increasing headline risk and investor caution. PR Newswire lawsuit notice

Multiple law firms issued notices about a tied to alleged AI/Copilot misrepresentations, increasing headline risk and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Starbucks is building internal AI to replace some Microsoft software underscore a broader threat: customers may use AI to reduce reliance on Microsoft’s enterprise products, which could pressure future software revenue. MarketBeat Starbucks AI cost-cutting article

Reports that Starbucks is building internal AI to replace some Microsoft software underscore a broader threat: customers may use AI to reduce reliance on Microsoft’s enterprise products, which could pressure future software revenue. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s AI expansion is also drawing criticism over rising emissions and heavy capital spending, feeding worries that the company is paying more for growth while investors question the payback period. TechXplore emissions report

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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