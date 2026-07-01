Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,572 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here