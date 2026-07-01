Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,333 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,109 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Intuit were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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