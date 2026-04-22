Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,996 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 47,644 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 52,358 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.84 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $307.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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